Stormont fails to elect new speaker just hours before deadline for new elections

The Stormont Assembly has failed to elect a new speaker just hours ahead of a deadline for fresh elections. MLAs were recalled for a special sitting with the first order of business being electing a new speaker, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole nominated his party colleague Patsy McGlone, while UUP leader Doug Beattie nominated his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for the position. The two nominations failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs. The plenary session of the Assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.