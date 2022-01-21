Stranded dog rescued with sausage dangled from drone

A pet dog was rescued after she was led to safety with a sausage hanging from a drone. Millie, a Jack Russell-whippet cross, went missing on January 13 when she escaped from her lead during a walk in Havant, Hampshire. After a search lasting several days, she was eventually located on mudflats – but with the tide coming in and no way to access the area, rescuers from Denmead Drone Search And Rescue had to find a way to get her away from the dangerous situation. A post on the organisation’s Facebook page read: “One of our fully qualified drone pilots suggested attaching food to the drone to try and lure her out of the danger area.” They sourced a sausage from a local resident and, after checking it did not contravene Civil Aviation Authority regulations, attached it to a drone and flew it over to Millie.