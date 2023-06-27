Stressed parents make emotional plea at Stormont over lack of places in special schools

Parents of children still waiting for places in special education nursery and primary schools have made emotional plea for support at Stormont. The parents, who have all had children in early years support through Mencap’s Children’s Centre, fear they will have to give up jobs to look after their children at home. It’s understood a meeting has been arranged for later this week with a view to progressing legal action against the Department and the Education Authority over the failure to place their children unless there is significant change during this week. Of 52 children supported by Mencap due to go to school or nursery next year, 47 have no place while the remainder have had no option but to chose a mainstream setting, even if that place will not be suitable for their requirements The parents at Stormont represented only a handful of 800 families left waiting for places across Northern Ireland. Mum of four Laura Lagan Houtman explained the effect the situation is having on family life. Her daughter Anna Rose (3) has Down's syndrome, global development delays and sever learning disability. “I’m currently on maternity leave. I’m due to go back on July 5. We have no family support. We rely on wraparound after-school care for our children. I have to tell the creche who will be picking her up in September and I can’t as I don’t know where she’s going. It’s impossible and there are no answers coming. “I’ve already reduced my job to a three day week,” she added. “I’m looking at taking a career break. It shouldn’t be like this. Why do I have to fight?” The emergency meeting was called by Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl, with many parents left in tears as they told MLAs of the difficulties they are facing. Curtis Coates and Robyn Stevenson said their son Lucas, who has significant complex needs, received an offer from a school only to be told the Education Authority couldn’t guarantee the place. “We started this process in January and we still have no idea where Lucas will be in September when he is due to start nursery, and even though we were offered a place that would have been suitable for him by a school, but then the Education Authority said that it could not be confirmed,” said Curtis. “The distress that this is causing can’t be underestimated. These are the most vulnerable children and this is not a party political issue. “There has been a failure from the beginning. We need at least two more special schools in Belfast alone. There is an increase in complex needs, 800 children need places and you wouldn’t expect a child from a mainstream school to go to a SEN school. Why should the opposite be okay?”