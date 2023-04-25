Stunning field of tulips comes into colour

A field of tulips comes into colour near King's Lynn in Norfolk where tulip grower Mark Eves will open one of his fields to the public from Thursday, with all funds raised going to local charity The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. The fields are flowering later this year due to the cold weather and a wet March. Last year Norfolk Tulips raised over £93,000 for the adult hospice with 6000 tickets sold and this year all 15,000 tickets sold out within an hour giving people the chance to walk amongst the kaleidoscope of colours.