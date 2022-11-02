Sunak and Starmer clash on migrant policy at PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned who “broke” the asylum system. Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “His Home Secretary says the asylum system is broken. Who broke it?” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded: “We can look at the record on migration policy.” The remark was met with a wall of noise from the Labour benches before Mr Sunak continued: “What did we on this side of the House do? “We gave the British people a referendum on Brexit. We delivered Brexit. We ended the free movement of people. That’s our record on migration policy. It’s not something the honourable gentleman supported. He opposed it at every turn and it’s not what the British people want.”