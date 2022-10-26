Sunak defends Braverman appointment in first PMQs

Taking his first Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak defended re-appointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary days after she was forced out of the role after saying she accepted making an “error of judgment”. Asked if he is happy with the re-appointment and whether he trusts Ms Braverman, Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “She apologised for her mistakes. She’s been fully accountable for those mistakes, she stepped down as Home Secretary."