Sunak defends cancer services after report finds NHS lagging behind peers
Rishi Sunak has insisted an expansion of lung cancer screening will save thousands of lives after a report found the NHS is performing “substantially less well” on life expectancy than foreign health services. The Government has announced a nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme that encourages people to get on-the-spot chest scans in trucks that operate from supermarket car parks. The initiative is aimed at increasing the number of lung cancer cases diagnosed early in order to improve prognosis.