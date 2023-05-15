Sunak promises UK will play ‘big part’ in training Ukraine’s pilots

The UK has no plans to supply jets to Ukraine but a new flying school will help train Kyiv’s pilots and the Government pledged to work with allies on securing the planes Volodymyr Zelensky needs. In an announcement made as Mr Zelensky met Rishi Sunak for talks at Chequers, the Government said an “elementary flying phase” for groups of Ukrainian pilots would begin this summer. The move will adapt the programme used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainian counterparts with skills they can apply to different kinds of aircraft. Ukraine has opted to seek the F-16 jets used by many Nato members – but not the UK – as it shifts away from Soviet-era planes towards Western military equipment.