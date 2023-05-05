Sunak reacts to disappointing local election results

Credit: BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 second use. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to poor election results for the Tories by saying: “It’s always disappointing to lose hard-working Conservative councillors, they’re friends, they’re colleagues and I’m so grateful to them for everything they’ve done. “In terms of the results, it’s still early, we’ve just had a quarter of the results in, but what I am going to carry on doing is delivering on the people’s priorities – halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting waiting lists and stopping the boats.