Sunak under investigation by standards watchdog over interest declaration

Rishi Sunak is under investigation after facing allegations of a possible failure to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget. Parliament’s standards watchdog opened the inquiry into the Prime Minister under rules demanding MPs are “open and frank” when declaring their interests. The investigation relates to the shares Akshata Murthy holds in Koru Kids, a Downing Street source told the PA news agency on Monday. Downing Street said the Prime Minister will clarify how it was declared as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons.