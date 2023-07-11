Sunak wants BBC to conduct ‘a quick and rigorous investigation’ into presenter allegations

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is satisfied that the BBC will conduct a thorough investigation into the scandal that is currently engulfing the organisation. But the BBC has been asked to pause its investigation into allegations a presenter paid a teenager for explicit images “while the police scope future work” following a meeting with the Metropolitan Police, the corporation has said.