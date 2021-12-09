Take a look inside the former Tesco store in Belfast’s city centre which will be an event space over Christmas
Graham Baalham-Curry
Music gigs, exhibitions and a pop-up market will appear inside the former Tesco store in Belfast’s city centre over the next two weeks - a planned temporary use of the landmark building before it is turned into a cultural centre. The council bought the building at 2 Royal Avenue earlier this year - previously on the market for approximately £4m - and quickly applied for planning permission to turn the space into a centre for the arts and culture.