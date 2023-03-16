Team behind An Irish Goodbye bring Oscar home for St Patrick’s Day weekend

There were scenes of jubilation at Dublin Airport as members of the Oscar-winning team behind An Irish Goodbye returned home for St Patrick’s Day weekend. Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the death of their mother. It won the Oscar for Best Live film after having earlier clinched a Bafta.