Team behind An Irish Goodbye bring Oscar home for St Patrick’s Day weekend
Video Team
There were scenes of jubilation at Dublin Airport as members of the Oscar-winning team behind An Irish Goodbye returned home for St Patrick’s Day weekend. Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the death of their mother. It won the Oscar for Best Live film after having earlier clinched a Bafta.