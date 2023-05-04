Teenage driver loses control of car, nearly kills police officer on traffic stop
Aodhan Roberts
A teenage driver has been charged with reckless driving after causing a multi-vehicle accident on Fairfax County Parkway. The 17-year-old was driving a black BMW M3 at a high rate of speed when they lost control, striking a police officer and a vehicle whilst on a traffic stop. The officer sustained minor injuries but was lucky to survive. The teenage driver and two passengers also sustained minor injuries.