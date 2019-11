Teenager who murdered ex-girlfriend in her family home jailed for life BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/teenager-who-murdered-exgirlfriend-in-her-family-home-jailed-for-life-38673922.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38673936.ece/f1145/AUTOCROP/h342/3483334-1573223312038844_10.jpg

A schoolboy who stabbed his former girlfriend to death then arranged the scene to make it appear as if she had inflicted the fatal wounds herself has been jailed for life. Thomas Griffiths, now 18, attacked Ellie Gould, 17, at her home in Calne, Wiltshire, on May 3 after she ended their relationship to concentrate on exams.