Tens of thousands throng Belfast city centre to mark Northern Ireland centenary

Cries of “no surrender” had echoed at Stormont early on Saturday afternoon as crowds gathered in Belfast to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921. About 20,000 marchers, with tens of thousands more spectators, thronged Belfast city centre after making their way from Stormont. At around 6pm on Saturday evening, the final bands and marchers were arriving in Belfast after a day that saw unionists from across Northern Ireland meet to celebrate the century since partition. While political deadlock remains in the region, attendees at the delayed centenary event were upbeat and in a relaxed mood as they gathered to celebrate the past, present and future of Northern Ireland.