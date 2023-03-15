The Budget: UK to avoid technical recession, inflation to fall, 'Brexit pubs guarantee' and fuel duty frozen
The UK will not enter a “technical recession” this year, Jeremy Hunt told the Commons. The Chancellor said: “We remain vigilant, and will not hesitate to take whatever steps are necessary for economic stability. Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.