‘The hands of the two girls touching as though off to heaven together’ – funeral masses of Kiea McCann
The funeral mass of Kiea McCann (17) has heard how her and her best friend Dlava Mohamed’s (16) hands were touching at the scene of the horror crash "as though they knew they were off to heaven together”. Parish Priest Father John Chester told mourners how he sat with Kiea’s father Franky yesterday and listened to his account of trying to save both teenage girls when he arrived at the scene of the accident.