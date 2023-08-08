The Hen Do – A new comedy coming to a theatre near you

This new comedy, The Hen Do, is brought to you by NI writer and comedian Diona Doherty. Following the success of her first play Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, Diona who plays Becky is back and this time she is going to Ibiza. Becky heads off for her ‘away hen’ with her bossy wee sister Ciara and mum Sally. The girls are put through their paces by a ‘beefy’ Scottish aerobics instructor and spend a night banged up, will they all make it back home in one piece? For more information and tickets visit: https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/the-hen-do/