“The kitchen genuinely saved me’ says TV chef Jamie Oliver as he talks about his struggles with dyslexia

Jamie Oliver has opened up about his struggles with dyslexia, he said: “The kitchen genuinely saved me." The TV Chef's new book 'Billy and The Giant Adventure' is on sale today. Jamie says his new children's book helped him lose 'baggage' from childhood dyslexia. Oliver said he still struggled to read his own book, Billy And The Giant Adventure, which he based on stories he had told his children. The chef said he hoped his experience showed the need for schools to work harder to help children with dyslexia and other conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to flourish, by helping them to learn the "strengths" they could find in their conditions.