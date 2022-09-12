The late Queen begins her final journey

The Queen’s coffin has begun its journey to its final resting place. The cortege left Balmoral, where the Queen spent her final days and was last seen carrying out public duties, welcoming in the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The oak coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, was lifted into a hearse on Sunday by six of the estate’s gamekeepers, before making a six-hour Royal Standard through Scotland.