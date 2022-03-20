The public should not be “scared” about rising energy prices in the Autumn- Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he recognised it was “not going to be easy” for households amid rising cost of living pressures and vowed to “stand by them”. Asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme whether he was prepared to step in to offer support amid increasing energy bills, he said: “Of course I am, and people can judge me by my actions over the past two years. Where we have been able to make a difference, I have tried to do that.” Mr Sunak, told the energy price cap was likely to go up again in October, added: “We don’t know and I don’t want people to be scared. He said it was “too early to speculate” on what might happen with the price cap in October.