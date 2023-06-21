Thousands attend summer solstice at Stonehenge

Large numbers of people have greeted the sun with cheers as it rose over Stonehenge for the summer solstice. Druids and pagans joined a diverse mix of visitors from around the world to celebrate the longest day of the year at the ancient site in Salisbury, Wiltshire. On the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone, the ancient entrance to the Stone Circle and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument. Yogis practised inside one of the London Eye pods with the rising sun behind to mark the occasion. The event takes place as one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun and it reaches its highest position in the sky, ensuring the longest period of daylight per year.