Thousands of public sector workers go on strike over fair pay, working conditions and investing in the ‘future’ for young people
Kirsten Elder
Thousands of people were at City Hall, Belfast to take part in one of largest public worker strikes to date. Edel McInerney, Head of Physics at Campbell College, said: “It’s more than just pay, we can not get subs. Six weeks ago my son went for open heart surgery in Crumlin, and I could not get a physics sub. This is only weeks before boys have major A levels and GCSE’s. My colleagues had to jump in to classes and double up on teaching, I had to actually send work and do reports from the hospital bed in Crumlin. Edel added: “The management of the school never asked me, and I know the Department of education wouldn’t expect it, but as teachers this is what we do.”