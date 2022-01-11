Threats and abuse over Covid have taken toll on my family – NI Health Minister
Eleanor Cunningham
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has spoken candidly on the toll inflicted on his family by the multiple death threats he has received over his handling of the Covid pandemic. Robin Swann also accused some of his political critics of using “dog whistle” politics to give cover to those engaging in abusive behaviour against him. Mr Swann said the biggest challenge he and his wife have faced is explaining to their two young children why they have had to take steps to fortify their home.