Three arrested after bodies of two babies found in south Wales home

Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales. Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26. Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody. An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.