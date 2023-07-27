Three arrests following joint Romanian modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Belfast

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit today, 27 July, carried out a significant operation into an Organised Crime Group. The operation, conducted jointly with Romanian authorities, focuses on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Officers from Organised Crime Branch, assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, carried out searches and arrested three people in the Greater Belfast area. Two men, aged 29 and 36, and a woman, aged 35, were each arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering. The three remain in custody at this time.