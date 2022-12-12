Thrifty TikToker buys cheap charity shop items and transforms them into her own clothes, saving hundreds of pounds

A thrifty TikToker has saved hundreds of pounds buying charity shop clothes and transforming them into her own custom-made garments and accessories, turning a skirt into a top and tracksuit bottoms into a bucket hat. Emily Harrison, a 22-year-old shop assistant from Leicestershire, has spent no more than £15.50 on a single charity shop item over the last five years, with a typical spend of £6 or less. Emily will hunt through charity shops, such as Cancer Research UK, RSPCA and Dogs Trust, to find a bargain, and she will then transform the item into a unique fashion garment – making savings as large as £250 on one piece of clothing.