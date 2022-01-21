‘Time to be ourselves again’ – Taoiseach announces end to Covid-19 restrictions
Eleanor Cunningham
Irish premier Micheal Martin has told the nation it is “time to be ourselves again” as he announced the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Irish Cabinet signed off plans to lift all regulations – except for mask-wearing, self-isolation and Covid passes for international travel – from 6am on Saturday. Workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.