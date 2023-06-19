Too much time spent preparing for flu rather than coronavirus pandemic – Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron has conceded it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating a wave of influenza rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic. The Conservative former prime minister told the official Covid-19 inquiry on Monday that “many consequences” followed from the focus on pandemic flu rather than other respiratory illnesses. Mr Cameron, who will face questions over the austerity cuts to public services under his leadership between 2010 and 2016, became the first politician to be questioned by the inquiry. He said the time spent focusing on flu during contingency planning was “the thing I keep coming back to” when considering the “horrors of the Covid pandemic”.