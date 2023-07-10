Touchdown for Biden as he meets Sunak and the King ahead of Nato summit

Joe Biden has arrived in the UK for discussions on Ukraine with Rishi Sunak, before joining the King for tea and talks on the climate crisis at Windsor Castle. Air Force One touched down at London Stansted on Sunday evening before the pomp and politics gets under way during the US president’s layover on the way to the Nato summit in Lithuania. After landing at around 9.45pm, Mr Biden boarded a helicopter for the US ambassador to Britain’s Winfield House residence in central London.