Town of Lewes celebrate Bonfire Night in traditional style BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/town-of-lewes-celebrate-bonfire-night-in-traditional-style-38665625.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38665626.ece/2e221/AUTOCROP/h342/3474420-1572993626305457_10.jpg

Email

Locals in the town of Lewes parade through the streets as part of their traditional Bonfire Night festivities. A runaway Brexit rollercoaster featured a frantic-looking Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg lounging on his rollercoaster car.