Tram operators fined £14 million over Croydon disaster that claimed seven lives

Tram operators have been fined a total of £14 million over the Croydon derailment which claimed the lives of seven passengers. Many more people were injured when a tram carrying 69 people derailed near the Sandilands stop on the morning of November 9 2016. Transport for London (TfL) and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) have accepted failing in their health and safety duties. In a filmed sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Mr Justice Fraser fined TfL £10 million and TOL £4 million.