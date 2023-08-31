Tribute to 'absolute hero' police officer who died following train collision

Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry has called Sergeant Graham Saville an “absolute hero” after he died after being hit by a train in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks. Sgt Saville, 46, was a response officer based at Newark police station and suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Tuesday. Police are not carrying out a criminal investigation into the death, with the British Transport Police leading the inquiry into the incident, which led to the 29-year-old man on the railway line being treated in hospital for injuries caused by electricity.