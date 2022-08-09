Trump’s home in Florida searched by FBI ‘in White House records probe’

The FBI has searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, sources have said. Disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, the former US president said that agents opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct”. The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.