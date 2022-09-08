Truss sets out plan to shield households and firms from energy price crisis

Energy bills for the average household will be frozen at no more than £2,500 and businesses will be spared crippling increases as Liz Truss took action to shield Britons from the global gas crisis. The Prime Minister’s two-year plan paid for by tens of billions of pounds of borrowing will save the typical household around £1,000 from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months. For businesses and other non-domestic users such as schools and hospitals, which have not been covered by the existing price cap, a six-month scheme will offer equivalent support. After that there will be ongoing support for the most vulnerable industries, with a review in three months’ time to decide where the help should be targeted.