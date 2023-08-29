Two PSNI officers unlawfully disciplined for arrest at Sean Graham massacre memorial, judge rules

wo junior PSNI officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles atrocity commemoration to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland, a High Court judge ruled today. Mr Justice Scoffield quashed decisions to suspend one probationary constable and re-position his colleague following an outcry at how police handled the service marking an anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack. Five people were murdered and nine others wounded when loyalist gunmen opened fire inside the betting shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.