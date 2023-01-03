Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
PA Media
Two UK citizens were among four people killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia’s Gold Coast. The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) on Monday in Main Beach, Queensland Police said in a statement. The force said “initial investigations” indicate the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing. One of the helicopters landed safely on a sandbank, with five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.