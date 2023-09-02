Typhoon Saola makes landfall in China after nearly 900,000 moved to safety

Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people were moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and parts of the coastal mainland suspended business, transport and classes. Damage appeared to be minimal and some services were returning to normal by afternoon. Guangdong province’s meteorological bureau said the powerful storm churned into an outlying district of the city of Zhuhai, just south of Hong Kong, at 3.30am on Saturday. It was weakening as it moved in a south-westerly direction along the Guangdong coast at about 10mph, prompting Hong Kong to resume flights and subway and train services. On Friday, 780,000 people in Guangdong were moved away from areas at risk along with 100,000 others in neighbouring Fujian province. More than 80,000 fishing vessels returned to port. Workers stayed at home and students in various cities saw the start of the school year postponed.