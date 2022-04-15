Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Pre-match press preview

Credit: Top Rank Boxing Tyson Fury has played down talk of retirement ahead of his all-British world heavyweight contest with Dillian Whyte on April 23. The WBC belt holder hinted the bout at Wembley Stadium could be his last during interviews last month but insisted he would not make any decision on his future during a press call on Thursday. Whyte, who had been a no-show for the unveiling press conference at Wembley Stadium on March 1, spoke on the virtual press call on Thursday and insisted it took a “legal process” to force Fury to agree to a fight. Whyte insisted his lack of promotion of the fight before a social media post on Wednesday was down to issues which had now been sorted.