UK economy flatlines in February as teachers’ strikes drag on growth
Video Team
The UK’s economy showed no growth in February as the nation continued to narrowly avoid dipping into a recession despite decades-high inflation. Teachers’ and Civil Service strike action acted as one of the biggest drags on gross domestic product (GDP), with thousands of workers walking out during the month. The decline in the services sector offset growth in the construction sector, which saw a rebound particularly due to more mild weather and from new work and repairs.