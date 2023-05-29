UK researchers uncover mysteries of the deep sea

Scientists from the Natural History Museum (NHM) joined a six-week voyage to understand more about the fragile and rarely studied remote waters of the South Atlantic. The team was equipped to sample and map the sea floor, test water quality, measure temperature and plastic particles, and identify the species living in the sea. The researchers suspect a couple of the samples they retrieved from the water around the islands of St Helena and Ascension may be examples of species not previously known to science, but further analysis is ongoing.