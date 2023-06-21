Ukraine represents an investment opportunity, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said Ukraine represents an investment opportunity, with its resistance to the Russian invasion demonstrating its people’s capacity for innovation. Opening the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, the Prime Minister said: “Before this terrible war, Ukraine’s economy was becoming a huge investment opportunity. “It was the breadbasket of Europe, exporting millions of tonnes of food and grain each month, a top-five exporter of iron ore and steel, a leader in energy – pushing forward renewables, hydrogen and electric vehicles – and a start-up nation which helped spark names like PayPal, WhatsApp and Revolut, with a thriving tech sector which actually had a record year in 2022. “The truth is, that opportunity is still there today – in fact the war has only proved how much Ukraine has to offer.”