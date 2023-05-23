Ukraine to get western support ‘for years to come’, Sunak says

Ukraine will receive western support for “years to come”, Rishi Sunak said as he warned Vladimir Putin that his strategy of waiting it out is “not going to work”. The Prime Minister said it was one of the Russian president’s “great miscalculations” to assume his invasion of Ukraine would fragment allies. Speaking during a Q&A session at the London Defence Conference in Bush House, Mr Sunak also said there was “consistency” across the G7 in the approach to Beijing. He also said said he would not “second guess” military commanders on planned British Army cuts. The Prime Minister declined to say what size he thought the Army should be when asked about the plans at the London Defence Conference on Tuesday.