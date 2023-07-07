University of Ulster graduates celebrate their success at Waterfront Hall

University of Ulster graduates celebrate their success at Waterfront Hall.

Kirsten Elder

Hundreds of students graduated from the University of Ulster on Wednesday 5 July. They all celebrated their success at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Alicia Rodgers from Newry graduated with a degree in Sports and Exercise performance.

Harry Blair from Bangor graduated with a degree in Building Surveying.

Victoria Singer from Ballyroney graduated with a doctorate of Philosophy in Linguistics.

Oisín Timoney from Fermanagh graduated with a degree in Quantity surveying and commercial management.

Pooja Mohan Moolya from India graduated with a Masters degree in Construction Management.