University of Ulster graduates celebrate their success at Waterfront Hall.

Hundreds of students graduated from the University of Ulster on Wednesday 5 July. They all celebrated their success at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Alicia Rodgers from Newry graduated with a degree in Sports and Exercise performance.

Harry Blair from Bangor graduated with a degree in Building Surveying.

Victoria Singer from Ballyroney graduated with a doctorate of Philosophy in Linguistics.

Oisín Timoney from Fermanagh graduated with a degree in Quantity surveying and commercial management.

Pooja Mohan Moolya from India graduated with a Masters degree in Construction Management.