University of Ulster graduates celebrate their success at Waterfront Hall
Hundreds of students graduated from the University of Ulster on Wednesday 5 July. They all celebrated their success at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
Alicia Rodgers from Newry graduated with a degree in Sports and Exercise performance.
Harry Blair from Bangor graduated with a degree in Building Surveying.
Victoria Singer from Ballyroney graduated with a doctorate of Philosophy in Linguistics.
Oisín Timoney from Fermanagh graduated with a degree in Quantity surveying and commercial management.
Pooja Mohan Moolya from India graduated with a Masters degree in Construction Management.