‘Unprecedented’ attacks on 11 ambulance staff condemned as disgraceful

Eleven on-duty ambulance staff were assaulted over an “unprecedented” six-hour period on the eve before and in the early hours of the Twelfth of July. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that the assaults took place at four different locations, when crews were responding to calls to provide medical treatment to patients requiring assistance. It said that five staff members were punched, kicked, bitten and spat at at a bonfire site in the Carrickfergus area, in what it called the “most serious” of the incidents.