US President Joe Biden announces April visit to island of Ireland
Video Team
President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland will “mark the tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, the White House has said. Mr Biden will also visit the Republic of Ireland to discuss “close co-operation on shared global challenges”. His press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the visit will last from April 11 to 14 and will take in Belfast, Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo.