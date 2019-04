US rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead at 33 BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/us-rapper-nipsey-hussle-shot-dead-at-33-37970328.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article37970330.ece/578c5/AUTOCROP/h342/3283865-1554102979727664_10.jpg

Email

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot dead outside his clothing shop in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old musician was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital after he was shot a number of times. Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles.