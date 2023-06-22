US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy officially opens St Comgall’s community hub in west Belfast
Joe Kennedy, Special Envoy for Northern Ireland has officially opened St Comgall's community hub in west Belfast.
On arrival he spent some time speaking with the children who were lined up to greet him.
He also met local politicians and signed a blackboard in the school, which has also been singed by past pupils. After talks at Stormont earlier, he said: “It was a wonderful meeting with members of the parties this morning.”