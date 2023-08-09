Verstappen ‘most nervous’ he has felt after lifelong ambition to drive a drift car

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said learning to drive a drift car was “the most nervous” he has felt and compared his drive to being “16 again”. The Red Bull racing driver completed a lifelong ambition to learn how to drive a drift car and trying out complex manoeuvres such as high-speed doughnuts, figure of eight and a challenge dubbed the Horner Corner named after the British former racing driver and team principal of the Red Bull F1 team Christian Horner. Credit : Red Bull